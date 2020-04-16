Sidharth Shukla Finally Responds To Devoleena's Hate Comments On SidNaaz Chemistry

Devoleena Bhattacharjee found herself amid an online controversy when she put forth her opinion of not liking the Bhula Dunga Song, especially the chemistry that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had. She received a lot of hate comments on that but she stuck to her opinion. Now, Sidharth Shukla has finally responded to this negativity in a very mature manner.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sidharth was asked about the hate comments the song received, he said, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I hear that my fellow Bigg Boss contestants have had their opinions on the song and our chemistry. However, all I would like to say is I work for the love and appreciation of my audience, which our song has surely received looking at the views and love pouring in from all our viewers. At the end of the day, for me, my audience’s appreciation is the most important and I am grateful to each and every one of you.”

Sidharth Shukla did not take Devoleena’s name but it is obvious that he is hinting at her. Replying to a fan message asking about what she thinks of Bhula Dunga song, Devoleena had said that she found zero chemistry between the leads. Post this, she received nasty comments for Shehnaaz’s fans and it went so out of control that Devoleena had to file a complaint with Cyber Cell.

