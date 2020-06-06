Sidharth Shukla is a winner of many hearts. He started out on TV and went on to act in a movie opposite Alia Bhatt. But his recent stint in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 has made him even more popular and won him a bigger fanbase. Fans Go Gaga As Sidharth Shukla Recreates His Iconic ‘Akela Hoon’ Dialogue From Bigg Boss 13.

Currently, in the lockdown, the actor spent all the time at home with his family. He was seen in various tiktok videos and some live sessions for his fans who have emmence love for him. Expressing his love for fans, Sidharth told Pinkvilla that he feels “wonderful to receive this kind of love every day on social media.”

He further added, “I would like to thank all the well-wishers for their immense love for me!”. And now as government has released lockdown and has said that people can resume shooting, Sidharth feels that the producers will take all the safety measures. He said, “The industry as a whole and the producers will look into safety, otherwise the government wouldn’t have allowed. I’m sure all precautionary measures will be taken care of.”

Talking about his career that had taken a pause, the actor revealed his situation in the entire lockdown. Sidharth answered, “I’m spending time with family as even after BB I was busy in just work commitments and meetings that I have only gotten time during this lockdown.” Sidharth was last seen in a music video with his love interest Shehnaaz Gill, titled as Bhula Dunga post his journey in the Bigg Boss house.