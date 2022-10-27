Sussanne Khan Thanks Both Sons Hrehaan & Hridaan For Choosing Her, BF Arslan Goni Reacts!

Sussanne Khan, the interior designer and ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, celebrated her 44th birthday on October 26 with a post. Sussanne posted a photo of herself and her two sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan, on Instagram.

Sussanne was holding her children as they smiled at the camera. Sussanne was dressed in a white cropped T-shirt, a black and white short skirt, and a pink sweater tied around her neck. Hridhaan wore a black outfit while wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

Sussanne wrote in the caption, “I’m terrified of growing older. I’m only competent at being young… As a result, I play the numbers game. To find a way to say… life has only just begun… (Angel face and black heart emojis) I will not stop this train and will not change my current location… Thank you, Life, for making me who I am. I proudly wear my armour, flaws and scars and all…”

She also used the hashtags “never going to stop this train” and “older but younger.” “PS thank you Raystar and Ridzsky for choosing me as your mom,” Sussanne wrote to her sons. and always keeping meme.'”

Arslan Goni, her boyfriend, responded to the post by writing, “Happy happy birthday, love…. the only word to describe you is amazing. PS: You’re good at everything.” Abhishek Kapoor wrote, “Dynamite, happy birthday. May you always be alright? Suzzane, I love you so much.” Mushtaq Shiekh, one of her friends, said, “You, Benjamin Button, need to stop… Happy birthday, sweetheart.” Farah Khan Ali, her sister, stated, “Suss, I wish you a very happy birthday. I wish you so much love and more. May you have the most wonderful birthday and year ever. I adore you to pieces.”

In December 2000, Sussanne married Hrithik in a private ceremony in Bangalore. Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008) are the couple’s two sons (born in 2008). In 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne divorced. Since their divorce, they have maintained a cordial relationship and continue to co-parent their sons. Sussanne, actor Sanjay Khan’s daughter, is currently dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is dating actor Saba Azad.