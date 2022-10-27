Ram Charan Skips Diwali At Home; Calling RRR’s Japan Premiere A “Once In A Lifetime Chance”

The masterpiece RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, shattered several records and was met with a great deal of affection all across the globe. The Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starred in the critical parts of the film, and the public has been praising practically every aspect of this action-packed movie.

After making a name for themselves in India, the film’s leading stars, their adoring spouses, and the director travelled to Japan to promote it there. On October 21, 2022, it was made available to the public in Japan. Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have been posting some incredible videos and photographs from the promotional activities they have been doing for RRR since the Tollywood superstars made their way to Japan.

The Post

It would seem that their vacation is coming to a close as rockstar Ram went to his social media handle to share some memorable experiences from their time in Japan. The actor expressed his thanks to all involved by writing on his account. Check out the post here!

Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once in a lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences. 🇯🇵☄️

Japan is special – The people , the culture, the love & respect they have fr everyone is unmatched.

愛しています ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TEwXFPTFoH — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) October 26, 2022

About RRR, the movie was made available in the languages of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie, which SS Rajamouli directed, ended up growing into one of the most successful films of 2022.

In pivotal parts, the movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, and several other actors. The film is meeting a favorable reception in Japan, which was entirely predictable.

Ram Charan’s Work Front

After his last film Acharya, the megastar will next be seen in the forthcoming political thriller that Shankar will direct.

The movie, which has the working title RC15, stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in significant roles. S. J. Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, Nassar, Samuthirakani, and several other actors play supporting parts in the film.