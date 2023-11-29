Tiger 3 Fame Ridhi Dogra Claims She Has Proven Herself Enough: ‘Now I Need Big Roles’!

Ridhi Dogra, who was recently seen in Jawan and Tiger 3, has expressed a desire to be cast in major roles. She also criticized the culture of casting only people who are constantly photographed.

Ridhi Dogra has had an outstanding year thus far. She played Shah Rukh Khan’s adoptive mother in Jawan. She also appeared alongside Emraan Hashmi as his wife, who took on a mission after Zoya (Katrina Kaif) refused to materialize it.

Ridhi Dogra On The Casting Process

Ridhi Dogra, in an interview with Hindustan Times, criticized the culture of only casting people who are ‘everywhere’ and constantly ‘papped.’ She claims that despite their lack of talent, certain people make a lot of noise. People in the industry will cast someone simply because they are everywhere and being papped, according to Ridhi.

According to the Jawan actress, this is nothing new and has always been the case. She went on to say that she received a lot of love from the audience, but she wants the industry to wake up. “What do you need to do to prove yourself?” I have proven myself numerous times. She stated, “What most likely is missing is that I’m not anyone’s sister, daughter, niece, or nephew.”.

Ridhi Dogra States That She Wants “Big Roles And Spotlight.”

Ridhi Dogra continued saying, “I will continue to push it wherever I can,” she said. You can not do anything if you work in a industry and the industry owner prefers to talk to his bhatija (nephew) over the guy who is putting in long hours. “I have proven myself enough; now I need the big roles and the spotlight,” she explained.

Ridhi Advises People In Industry To Take On Work Of Hardworking Actors

Ridhi Dogra stated that she wants people in the film industry to take the work of hardworking actors seriously and to invest in them. While she stated that she will always give her all in every role she plays, big or small, that does not mean she will not express her desire to play larger roles.

The actor also claims that many people in the entertainment industry are sloppy when it comes to casting the right people. “I want them to hire actors who are dedicated to their craft.” Put your money on people who work hard. Whatever role I play, I put my heart and soul into it, chaahe chotta ho chaahe bada. But that does not mean I will not express myself,” she concludes.

Ridhi Dogra’s Work Front

Ridhi Dogra has had an interesting journey in the world of acting. Ridhi is well-known for her roles in TV shows such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Woh Apna Sa, and many more. She appeared in the web series The Married Woman and Asur by ALT Balaji.