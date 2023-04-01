Uorfi Javed To Stop Wearing Bold Outfits? Actress Pledges To ‘Change’; Fans React!

Whoa, what? Uorfi Javed, who grabs headlines and gazes by donning provocative attires and making distinctive fashion statements, has vowed to change. She even expressed her regret for offending others. How is it that Uorfi has changed since she is constantly made fun of for being brave? Well, it seems things will change for Uorfi from now on.

Uorfi Javed has astounded her followers with her impeccable sense of style, and her ensembles draw attention every time. While she is admired for her bold appearance, she occasionally posts videos and photographs to her social media accounts that absolutely astound the internet. Yet every time Uorfi is sighted in public, even her brief appearances draw notice. The diva, who was previously renowned for her revealing fashion sense, won’t be seen in the same style now.

Uorfi Javed never refuses to pose for the paparazzi. From politicians, celebs to the common mass public, everyone entails some or the other opinion about her. While some people praise Uorfi’s boldness and charismatic personality others leave no opportunity to slam her exposing styling sense.

Uorfi Javed issues apology to fans who feel hurt by her fashion picks

Uorfi released a shocking statement on her twitter handle that read,” “I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi.” Her tweet has set internet abuzz and her fans have gone stunned after this tweet. ” We wonder if its’ even half a percent true. Well, tomorrow is April 1, 2023, and one can expect the girl to come up with something out of the box. I wish all the friends April Fool’s Day, because if Uorfi changes, there will be no Uorfi left, a netizen spoke. People thought that it was a prank on her part.

One user said, “You wear whatever you like uorfi stay Liberated.” While another added, “omg, no no, i Appreciate ur confidence level .”

Uorfi’s followers were alarmed and concerned, but the actress later claimed that she was joking. She wrote, “April fool I know so kiddish of me.”

Uorfi gets featured in an advertisement

Uorfi’s tweet was quickly followed by her appearance in a commercial for a clothing line that was launched on April 1. Their caption on the post read, “I create trends instead of following them. You’re about to receive an odd assortment that is snazzy, bold, and totally original.”

Recently, Kareena Kapoor praised Uorfi’s confidence in the outfits that she wears. She told Times Now Digital that Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. Kareena believes that the confidence with which Uorfi carries herself, she looks really cool and amazing. Fashion is all about doing what one loves to do. For the unversed, Uorfi was presented with the Fashionista of the Year honour at the OTTPlay ChangeMakers Awards 2023. She last appeared in the reality television programme MTV Splitsvilla (Season 14).

The internet sensation admitted on Twitter on Saturday morning that her previous tweet was a hoax for April Fools’ Day. She said, “Fool’s day. I realise how foolish I am “. Twitter, on the other hand, wasn’t shocked because many people had predicted the same thing yesterday.

Well, this is not for the first time Uorfi was trolled. Earlier, Anupamaa actor, Sudhanshu Pandey had once criticized for being topless at Laxmi Pujan.

Uorfi Javed’s latest photoshoot

Uorfi, meantime, recently took part in a daring picture shoot for the Filthy magazine while sporting outrageous attire and vivid pink hair. She worked on the project with a number of well-known designers, including Anamika Khanna, Akshat Bansal, Suhani Parekh, and Anaita Shroff Adajania.

The actress, who made her acting debut in the 2016 television drama Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, also appeared for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla wearing a pink pastel organza lehenga and a hand-embroidered silk tulle saree. The Indian fashion industry is stunned by Urfi fashion sense. Meanwhile, on the work front, Uorfi Javed was called to enact in the upcoming show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ but she refused to take part. When Uorfi opened up about her childhood Uorfi previously talked about her “tough” childhood in an interview with Filthy Magazine. She claimed that her father was an abuser who verbally and physically beat her, her siblings, and even her mother. She also admitted that she had made a few suicide attempts. Uorfi Javed- Kangana Ranaut’s new found friendship Uorfi recently praised Kangana Ranaut and the entire cast of the sports drama Panga. “I just watched PANGA, I mean wowwwww!” she tweeted. No BS, a logical screenplay, and superb acting. I feel a little shaken. It’s a good film! Like, every actor was too talented @RichaChadha @KanganaTeam @Neenagupta001 @Jassiegill I’m sorry I’m a little late for this tweet, but when I saw it, I just had to give them my gratitude, so I did, using two astonished face emojis. The love-hate relationship between Kangana and Uorfi was previously on display when they decided to disagree on the Uniform Civil Code. Kangana referred to Uorfi as “wonderful” when she talked about receiving teasing for her clothing.

More Stories: