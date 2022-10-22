What Is “Bhoot Kola” Tradition That Is Creating Controversy Against The Film ‘Kantara’!!

South film ‘Kantara’ is earning a lot not only in India but all over the world. Made at a cost of Rs 16 crore, the film has so far earned more than Rs 140 crore at the box office. Although the collection of the film was being discussed all over the world, but now the debate has started on a belief shown in the film. Due to this difference, people have filed a complaint against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Kantara

According to media reports, Hindu Jagran Vedik has filed a complaint against Kannada actor Chetan Ahimsa. According to the information given by the police, this complaint has been lodged in Udupi district of Karnataka for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments. Hindu Jagran Vedik, a right-wing group affiliated with the RSS, has objected to the actor’s statement on the tradition of ‘Bhoot Kola’ shown in the blockbuster film ‘Kantara’ of the year.

Kantara

Let us tell you that the practice celebrated in rural areas of Karnataka is called ‘Bhoot Kola’. Under this custom, the people of the village worship the divine. During the puja, someone from the village wears a divine disguise and starts dancing. Only those who wear the garb of the divine are called “Daiva” dancers. The belief is that the deities come inside the person during the dance, so whatever the divine dancer says during this time is God’s order to the villagers. This story of the film Kantara is also inspired by this practice.

Kantara

Actor Chetan Ahimsa has reportedly made controversial remarks on Bhoot Kola while sharing the post on social media. Actually, Chetan Ahimsa, reacting to the statement of the film’s director and protagonist Rishabh Shetty, wrote, ‘The tradition of Bhoot Kola is not a part of Hinduism. It existed even before Hinduism came into existence’. Due to this statement of the actor, the Hindu group Chetan has been furious on non-violence. He has urged the police to call the actor to the police station and order him not to make statements that hurt Hindus.