Hii..female 22..m in a rltionshp with a boy who is working in our company..the thing we had relationship from past two years..the rltionship ws going very smooth even his family knows about our relationship but my family doesnt know about our relationship.i love him so much ..he is 26 nd his family wants him to get marry..and mene bol diya ki i want some time because m just 22 main abhi hmare bare me or marriage k baare me ghar nhi bta sakti..bas itni si baat ko leke he was like mujhe toh shuru se hi pta tha ki aap apne ghar kbhi btaoge hi nahi ..aap chahte hi nahi ho hamari shaadi ho ..aapko bas tympass krna tha or aapke bhai ko pta na chle as well isliye you think ki chlo yeh pagal hai toh etc etc..agar mujhe pyar nhi hota mn uski family ko kbhi nhi milti..whenever he needs my support (emotionally..financially)i was always there but first tym i need his support and he back out and said me these things..I was hurt nd mene breakup kardiya..and then his mamma called me and vo bolne lge ki hum rishte ke liye aajayein maine unhe b smjhaya ki m just 22 and she told ki beta aaj nhi to kal shadi krni hi hai toh abhi kyun nhi..i understand her point of view but mujhe b krna hai life me kuch i also have some dreams which i want to fulfill before marriage but he is not getting me..vo ab shadi k peeche hi pad gya and kuch smjhna b nhi chah ra..he keeps on saying aap drte ho aap embarrass feel krte ho apni family se mujhe milwane se but this is not truth ..i love him but frst time mujhe support chahiye tha but he didnt support me ..then i askd my friends they said me to breakup with him..now i dont know what to do vo smjh ni rha things or mujhe abhi shaadi nhi karni..m too mch confused ..please yar aap hi help krdo !!!