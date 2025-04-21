Aishwarya Rai Shared A Beautiful Post On Her 18th Wedding Anniversary With Abhishek And Aaradhya

It has been 18 years since Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot. However, there have been speculations of their divorce for quite some time, but Aishwarya has given a befitting reply to these things through her latest post. At the same time, Abhishek did not post anything on his 18th wedding anniversary on his social media handle.

Let us tell you that Aishwarya and Abhishek got married in the year 2007 and completed 18 years of marriage. While last year Aishwarya shared a red heart emoji without writing anything on her anniversary, this year she has shared only a white heart emoji in the caption. For a long time, there have been reports of upheaval in the married life of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Many reports of their separation have come out. It was even being said that Aishwarya no longer lives with the Bachchan family. Now, the emoji that Aishwarya has shared in the caption seems to be a million-dollar statement. Aishwarya has shared only the white heart emoji on the occasion of her wedding anniversary, which means very beautiful.

According to some of the media reports, people use the white heart emoji for purity, innocence, and new beginnings. At the same time, the meaning of the white heart can also be used to express deep admiration, sympathy, or support for someone other than romantic love. The white heart emoji usually symbolizes true and pure love, purity, and peace, which is the opposite of the red heart emoji. We must admit that all the speculations of Abhishek Bacchan dating Nimrit Kaur came to end with this post of the actress and it seems that the family is living in a healthy relationship.