Akshay Kumar Has Something New To Share, Asks His Fans To Guess But They Want Him To Do “Hera Pheri 3

Akshay Kumar is currently in the news after recently announcing that he won’t be appearing in “Hera Pheri 3.” Like his fans, Akshay shared his deep disappointment over it. Meanwhile, the actor uploaded a video today teasing the arrival of something new and thrilling.

In this video, Akshay asks his hairstylist to guess what’s coming up. Even the hairdresser was clueless, so Akshay posed the question to his fans what do they think? Is he working on a new movie, brand collaboration, or brand new show, or is something else behind the works?

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

While leaving his fans in suspense, netizens flood the actor’s comments with calls for “Hera Pheri 3.” Kuch bhi lao sir hum dekhenge he,” one user commented. “Raju ka character aapke alawa aur koi nahi kar skta sir please hera pheri 3 karlo,” another fan wrote.

Many fans were surprised and heartbroken to hear that Akshay Kumar has backed out of the upcoming film, “Hera Pheri 3.” This leaves the role of Raju, one of the franchise’s most beloved characters, up in the air. Luckily, it seems that Paresh Rawal has stepped up to the plate and confirmed that Kartik Aaryan would be taking on the role. We can only hope that he does the character justice!

Most fans bombarded him with requests for “Hera Pheri 3.” Fans are currently waiting for this announcement. Among the upcoming projects for Akshay, who was most recently seen in “Ram Setu,” are “Cindrella,” “OMG Oh My God 2,” and “Selfiee.” According to reports, the actor and Tiger Shroff will start filming “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” next year.