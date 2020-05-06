Loading...

Casting couch is one of the darkest faces of the glamor world and Bollywood has quite nerve-shaking stories of this world. While many female actors have come out to state their shocking incident of casting couch, it is one of our leading male actors, Ayushmann Khurrana who has opened up about his casting couch incident.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer.” Recalling his initial days in the industry, when he was an auditioning actor, he continued, “Initially, there used to be auditions where they would take your solo test. Then suddenly, the number started increasing and there would be 50 people in the same room. When I protested, they asked me to leave. So I have faced rejections.”

Ayushmann said that the rejection has made him more resilient. He continued, “Also, I’m well equipped to handle failure now because of the failures I saw at the very beginning of my career. Had I never witnessed the lows, I don’t think I would be able to handle it if it came now. Everything changes every Friday. I have just been lucky to have a few great Fridays in the last two-three years.”

On the work front, Ayushman Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.