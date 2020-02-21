Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth Shukla And Others Have Access To Mobile Phones? Claims Kishwer Merchant, Calls Sidharth ‘Fixed Winner”

Share

Tv Hearthrob Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of ‘BB 13’. However, his victory has been mired in controversy. While some are hailing the victory of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, some have called out the makers for being biased and portraying him as a hero despite all his wrongdoings. Ex Bigg Boss contestant feels the same about Sidharth’s win. She had questioned the makers for showing Sidharth Shukla in good light and hiding all his mistakes.

When being asked if Kishwer feels that Sidharth is the “fixed winner” she said, “Well, I really think. I don’t know about fixed tha ya nahi but definitely yeh hai ki he didn’t deserve to win, which I have already said earlier also.” She also made some shocking revelations ahead, “Pata nahi kyu but yeh season mein aisa lagta tha ki andar andar kaafi baatein bhi jaa rahi thi and kaafi saari chize ho rahi thi jo kisi season mein kabhi aisa laga nahi hai, specially because we were there in one of the seasons. So, the first thing that people ask us when we come out is whether is rigged, whether phone milta hai, khana toh milta hoga… but nahi, actually aisa nahi tha which I realised only after I went inside the house and when I came out.”

She had further added, “That is what I told people ki nahi aisa nahi hai, it’s not like that. But I don’t know why just while watching the show, this season, yeh feeling aayi ki nahi aisa ho raha hai andar. Kuch na kuch toh ho raha hai. I guess not only me; a lot of people had that feeling this season.” Check out the video below:

Talking further about Sidharth, Kishwer said,“Even when he was negative, he was portrayed as positive, so, it didn’t make any sense. People were watching and people were passing judgements, but he was still shown in a positive light. So, it was very contrasting ki kya ho raha hai, woh kya kar raha hai aur aap use kaise dikha rahe ho.”