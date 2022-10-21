British Singer Louis Tomlinson Hints Upcoming Concert In India Very Soon; Fans Trend #LouisComeToIndia On Twitter!

British singer-songwriter and Guinness World Record holder Louis Tomlinson is shining bright in his solo career. He is a superstar idol, indie acolyte, and festival boss. After coming out of the band One Direction, he is excited for the upcoming chapters of his life.

After receiving huge success from his first solo album ‘Walls,’ from all over the world, he is set to release his sophomore album called ‘Faith In The Future.’ The album is going to be released on 11th November this year. The first single of this album called ‘Bigger Than Me’ is already out and it is ruling the charts, radio stations, playlists, and everyday trends on social media.

He has recently finished his first-ever sold-out solo world tour with massive success and love from his fans. Of late, singer Louis Tomlinson is teasing fans with new tour dates for his Faith In The Future album. One fan asked him, “Louis when are we getting tour dates?” In reply, he said with a dramatic pause, “soon.”

He was interviewed by an India Radio station for the first time very recently where he hinted at his desire to come to India for a tour. The interviewer asked him for a personal message for his Indian fans. Louis said, “Thank you very much for your support. I often see on social media and honestly all the time I am talking to my management about coming to a show in India so we’re gonna make it happen.”

After hearing this, fans on social media went gaga. They cannot wait for the day Louis comes to India. He also said in another interview that India is his top priority for his upcoming tour. He has recently announced his second solo World Tour in honour of his second album ‘Faith In The future.’ Indian fans cannot wait to see him live in India.