Flights Are All Empty Says Rakhi Sawant As She Travels; Says, ‘Mask Ki Wajahse Bol Nahi Pa Rahi Hu, Hatadun?’

Rakhi Sawant is controversy’s favourite child. Her daily dose of entertaining videos she posts on her respective social media is quite an evidence of her never-ending antics. Rakhi Sawant’s drama never misses out to make news headlines.

Her obsession with having to put forward her opinion on everything has not been hidden from the world. And taking it a notch higher, Rakhi Sawant, in her latest video Rakhi Sawant claims that she will kill coronavirus, “Mai China Ja Rahi Hu, Virus Ko Maar Ke Aaungi”, she added.

Now The lady has come up with another video on coronavirus. In the video, she is travelling in flight. She could be heard saying, “Hello friends, sorry aaj main bol nahi paa rahi hoon. Mask pehenke, kaan waan sab kuch cover karke bethi hoon main. Aur pura flight khali hai. Pura flight doston. Economy mein thode log bethe honge. Huh. Mujhe toh yeh saans lene bhi nahi ho raha hai. Nikaldu?” she then gets rid of her face mask for some time and says, “Itni garmi ho rahi hai, kya batau main aapko. Pura flight khali hai. Aisa lagta hai yeh flight sirf mere liye hai. Mujhe Mumbai chodne ke liye leke jaa raha hai.” Have a look at the video below:

Sometime back, Rakhi took to Instagram to spread awareness among people about CORONAVIRUS. In the video, she asked people to not play Holi as it according to her, most of the colours are made in China. Her post read, “Dear All, Please note that CORONA VIRUS is very harmful and dangerous for our life. We request to take this seriously and try to take precautions from this. HOLI festival is coming and most of colour ballons and all products are made of china products. We never know from where this virus will effect us. Request you all to for atleast this year avoid to play HOLI and dont make any arrangement for same at your society or near premises. For 2-3 hrs enjoyment may take somebody life at risk. Please SAVE your Life and people surrounding you. Our premises need to kept clean and take measures to avoid outdoor particle or object or material that can create damage. Please dont make HOLI festival to play with someone LIFE.. ..kindly share this message to create awareness.”