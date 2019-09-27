“Good Or Bad You Will Always Have My Heart”: Genelia Dsouza Has An Adorable Reaction To The Trailer Of Marjaavaan

Share

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh make for one of the cutest couples of the B-town. They have been married for years now, yet they share the same amount of warmth and admiration. They have been giving us marital goals for almost a decade now. And we can only see love growing fonder between the two. This sort of love encourages one and all to believe in love. They make for a happy family with their two kids Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh.

Recently Riteish shared the trailer of his upcoming film Marjaavan on Twitter and captioned it as, “Tu naayak toh main khalnaayak, tu shaana toh main DEDH shaana! #MarjaavaanTrailer out now.” And the doting wife Genelia has an adorable reaction to the trailer of Marjaavaan which is making us go aww. She commented, “ N @Riteishd… Good or bad you will always have my heart… Hai main #Marjaavaan.”

… N @Riteishd .. Good or Bad you will always have my heart… Hai main #Marjaavaan https://t.co/Hpp5kz3E07 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) September 26, 2019

A while back Riteish shared a handy tip for all the husbands out there on how to lead a happy married life. Genelia Deshmukh has taken to her Instagram to share the video wherein Ritesh claimed that the secret to a happy life is a happy wife. In the video, we can spot Riteish giving a foot massage to his wife Genelia and the doting wifely all relaxed humming to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tune. Take a look at the video:

In a throwback interview, Riteish had shared the success mantra of his relationship with Genelia. He was quoted as saying, “Every time we need to find something that is out of the ordinary. If you are in a life that you are spending together, and if every day becomes routine, it’s important to break that routine. And, once you break that routine, it will add freshness to your life. And that routine should be a surprise. “Oh, are we doing this today?” That ‘Oh’ factor in a relationship, always keeps it going.”

Commenting on the same Genelia had said, “We enjoy our time together. Romance and all are big words. Just the fact you enjoy each other, love each other and you ‘can’ spend 24 hours of a day with each other is important.”

Do they not make one of the best couples of the B-town? More power to you Riteish and Genelia.