I Wanted To Do Diverse Work In Hindi Films But Couldn’t Get It: Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte said she wanted to do diverse things in Hindi films but couldn’t. she added that her work with OTT has now made this possible and she is working on several international projects through her digital work.

After debuting in a Hindi film in 2005 Vaah! The life of Ho Toh Aisi, Radhika Apte starred in films such as Antahin, Badlapur, Hunterrr and Manjhi:the Mountain Man. She often receives critical acclaim for her performances.

Speaking about popular public images, Radhika she told to Prabhat Khabar, “In our Hindi film industry, we have images associated with actors. The actors must have to arrive in mercedes Benz, the actors are late, the actors must not get same dress again. I had problems with them from day one. If I like my sandals, I will repeat it. I don’t want to wear 4 sandals. I don’t want to iron my clothes or dry my hair every day.

She further said, “I only want to act what I love not on other things. She also questioned actors who only wants to do movies only saying that the platform shouldn’t matter to an actor”.

She said: “Yes, it affected my career. I wanted to do different things in Hindi films, but I didn’t succeed. Now the door to foreign films is open after I worked with OTT.I have three international projects right now in my pipeline.

Radhika is currently awaiting the release of the Netflix film Monica O My Darling directed by Vasan Bala. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi. The film will be released digitally on Netflix on November 11.