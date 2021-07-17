Earlier, Soha Ali Khan and Esha Deol Takhtani, and now former’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan have turned into an author and shared her pregnancy experience through her book, Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be. From the day the book was available for pre-order, many people have had their copies of the book and have also shared some interesting instances revealed by Kareena in the book which puts light on her first and second pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been open about her ups and downs in the journey of her pregnancy, embracing motherhood and working out a balance between her career and family life.

In her book, Kareena Kapoor’s Pregnancy bible: The ultimate manual for moms-to-be, the actress has spoken about not proving to the world that she’s a hands-on mom, her motherhood journey, and her feelings on mom’s guilt. Kareena also talked about how she had to get back to her professional commitments. She wrote in her book, “I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It’s normal to feel guilty. But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh.”

Kareena further explained, “Saif and I are both working parents. Our lives would hardly be possible without them. And I want you to know that I don’t have to be on Instagram putting a child to my breast to prove I am a hands-on mom. I just do the best I can, every single day.”

She also shared her hopes for her second son, Jeh as she wants him to be as confident as his elder brother, Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena wrote, “Saif told me I could do it all. He and I have worked hard to build a strong foundation for our relationship, and I truly believe my kids will always have that to stand on. And, hopefully, Jeh will be as confident as Taimur, because of his parents.”

In 2012, Kareena tied the knot with Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan and since then they are living their happily married life. After four years of their marriage, the couple decided on a baby and got blessed with their first baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan. After four more years, in 2021, Taimur became the elder brother when Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, Jeh. Kareena is always an inspiration for many women who handle both professional and personal life. On Taimur’s fourth birthday, Kareena had announced her book which has just got released.