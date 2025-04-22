Krushna Abhishek Turned Into Charlie Chaplin With His Children, Check The Pictures Inside

Recently, Charlie Chaplin’s birth anniversary was celebrated on 16 April across the world. To commemorate the day, comedian Krushna Abhishek has paid tribute to him in a special way. Let us tell you that Krushna Abhishek has shared some pictures on his official Instagram handle in which he himself is seen as Charlie Chaplin and molded himself into this character in such a way that it is difficult to recognize him.

One of the most interesting things about these pictures is that Krushna Abhishek is not seen alone, but with both his children. At first glance, you may feel that this is probably a picture of the real Charlie Chaplin, but the next moment you will understand the matter by looking at the caption. These pictures are so cute that, from fans to celebrities, everyone is forced to comment on them and shower their love on Krushna.

Sharing the pictures with his fans on social media, Krushna has written, ‘A few weeks ago I was watching Charlie Chaplin’s film and the idea came to mind that my children are now going to be 8 years old, so it was the perfect time for this shoot. I always wanted a special memory for us, and I captured what I wanted. I hope you like this surprise.’

People have expressed surprise on seeing this photoshoot of Krushna Abhishek. Ankita Lokhande wrote, ‘So cute’. Fans have also praised these pictures fiercely. However, almost everyone has commented on the last picture in this post and called it the funniest. Many people have said, ‘Krushna looks like real Charlie Chaplin’. At the same time, many people have expressed surprise and said, ‘Oh my god. People have called these pictures brilliant’.’