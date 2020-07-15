Things have gone from bad to worse in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s marriage with Aaliya. The lady asked for a separation and made headlines. Many claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya doing it because she had an affair and many even said that she wanted to extract money. Now, she’s hit back at all by answering all the questions that people had.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya opened up about what actually went wrong in their 10-year-long marriage. Aaliya rubbished all the claims of her doing all this for money. She said, “They are claiming I’m doing this for money. How much money? For Rs 2 crore, I would do this? If they claimed I did it for Rs 100 crore, people would still believe it. I’m Nawaz’s wife; why would I ask for money from Shamas?”

During the same interview, Aaliya also revealed about Nawazuddin’s extramarital affairs. While recalling an incident when she was in labour pain, Nawazuddin was on the call with his girlfriend. She said, “When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I’m mad and I’m the first lady who’s come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills.”

