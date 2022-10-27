Ram Setu Clocked 15 Crores On Its First Day Of Release; Akshay Kumar’s Biggest Opening!

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s latest release Ram Setu hit a history-ever seen record, clocking at 15.25 crore on its first release day. Akshay Kumar says, “this is the first time me over the moon,” as the film gets more encouragement and support from the audience.

Film distributor and trade analyst Raj Bansal shared a tweet on the day the film gets to be the second one to reach 15 crores in one day. Just behind the mega-hit release of Brahmastra part 1. And also this is the best of Akshay Kumar’s so far film career, and he declared it to be the biggest opener of 2022.

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar alongside Nushrratt Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie makes its roles around archaeology, middle in the process of investigating the ram Setu bridge. And the myths the place holds for thousands of years. One more advantage of this film getting a good response is the recently released teaser of Adi Purusha.

This also depicts the story of Ram and Sita, similar sound gets a more bad impression. And fans feel so happy about Akshay Kumar’s screen and the team’s contribution.

Akshay Kumar said although the film was released alongside thank god. It is not that kind of say to watch only my film or thank god. It is up to fans and their interest, I believe both films get good recognition and audiences’ support.

Fans claim that this is the best we are expecting from Akshay. as we have passed through rough concepts, Akshay is always claimed to be the man who crosses the boundary and pushes the edges. It treated us on the day of Diwali, fans went crazy cracking crackers before the theatre, and sharing sweats. It only happens in Indian cinema.