Ranbir Kapoor Flirts With Mouni Roy Forgetting His Wife Alia Bhatt, Pictures Inside!!

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with other celebs are promoting their upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ fiercely these days. In such a situation, some latest pictures of Ranbir and Alia have come out in which Mouni Roy is also seen. In these pictures, everyone’s eyes stopped at Mouni and she is getting a lot of praise. Mouni Roy is also going to be seen playing the lead role with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in ‘Brahmastra’. And now Mouni Roy is also taking part in the promotion of this film in full swing.

Ranbir Kapoor & Mouni Roy

Some pictures of Mouni Roy have come out from the latest event, which are going viral very fast. In this event, Mouni Roy arrived in a beautiful black sari to attend the show. In the pictures that surfaced on internet, you can see that Mouni was looking beautiful in loud makeup.

Mouni Roy

Along with this, fans are calling her “Black Magic”. Let us tell you that this is Mouni’s second film. Earlier this actress made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Gold’ with Akshay Kumar. Now everyone is eagerly waiting to see Mouni in this film. During the promotion event, two heroines appeared on the same stage, so there is bound to be competition between the fans of both.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

All social media users say that Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow is also fading in front of Mouni Roy’s beauty. While there, Mouni Roy was seen in a very decent style in a black sari. Ranbir Kapoor was also seen observing Mouni during this time and enjoying fun moments with her.