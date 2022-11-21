Saif Ali Khan Gives Big Statement On Bollywood Films Flopping At Box Office, Read Full News

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has given a big statement on the continuous flop films. Actually, Saif Ali Khan’s recently released film ‘Vikram Vedha’ failed to attract the audience. As such, there was tremendous hype about the film before its release. But, when the film hit the theatres, it flopped miserably. At the same time, now Saif Ali Khan has spoken openly on the failure of Vikram Vedha and the rising fees of the actors.

In an interview to a media house, Saif Ali Khan has described the poor box office performance of big budget films as ‘extremely disappointing’. The actor wondered why he had no idea why a film like Vikram Vedha failed to do well. Not only this, Saif Ali Khan also spoke on the fees charged by the actors.

The actor said, ‘Vikram Vedha was expected to perform well but she failed to do so. In today’s time no one knows which films will do well at the box office and which won’t.” When Saif Ali Khan was asked why most of the Bollywood movies are not performing at the box office? Then Saif said, ‘I don’t know why this is happening. But there must be some reason or the other. People are continuously making films, so it is natural for actors’ fees to fluctuate. But some stars are charging very high fees.They are paying so much fees to the stars, but they are not getting anything good in return. Continuing his talk, he said, ‘Only two percent of the population spends money to watch movies. If it increases by 2 per cent to 20 per cent, the industry will prosper.”

Talk about Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s film ‘Vikram Vedha’, the film, made in a budget of Rs 100 crore, earned only Rs 78 crore at the box office. The film, directed by Pushkar-Gaithri, was a Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit ‘Vikram Vedha’. On the other hand, talking about Saif Ali Khan’s workfront, soon the actor will be seen in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s film ‘Adipurush’.