Sapna Chaudhary’s Death Hoax Creates Panic, Actress Reacts “It Was Very Upsetting For My Family”

Popular Haryanvi Singer-actress Sapna Chaudhary fans and family were taken aback by a recent death hoax doing the rounds. Finally, she has reacted to the rumours and blasted all those who spread the wrong news.

Some Bizzare reports on the internet suggested that Sapna had passed away. As expected, this left her fans and closed ones in shock. Many began calling her family members and things further got serious.

Sapna Chaudhary told Time Of India, “It was very upsetting for my family. They did not know how to deal with it. In this profession, one always encounters all kinds of rumours but something like this was bizarre. I wonder how anybody can spread something like this because you are not just affecting the person concerned, but also his/her family. Imagine what a parent would feel to get a call like that, where people are asking about their daughter passing away!”

Talking about the whole misunderstanding, Sapna Chaudhary continued, “A singer has passed away and maybe somebody confused that singer with me… I don’t know. It’s sad that an artist has passed away but I really wish this confusion hadn’t happened.”

Meanwhile, Sapna Chaudhary opened up on how Bollywood gave her a tough time and wasn’t welcome at all. The Big Boss 11 contestant even spoke about how she doesn’t want to wear revealing clothes and that has been a barrier for her.

Sapna Chaudhary is enjoying her married life. She tied the knot last year and keeps treating fans with her latest looks in sindoor. Sapna and her husband Veer Sahu were in a relationship for many years before they decided to get married. She gave birth to her first child on October 4 last year.