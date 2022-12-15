‘Sarcasm Hai Re,’ Netizens React After Ram Charan Calls Himself A ‘Big Fan’ Of Neha Kakkar!

Singer Neha Kakkar enjoys an equal amount of lovers and haters on social media. She often comes under the radar of trolers for remaking old hit songs, for her appearance, sartorial choices, etc. Recently, Kakkar bumped into South superstar Ram Charan at an event. And now, along with Neha, even Charan is getting mocked online. Read on to know the reason.

It so happened that as Neha walked upto Ram, he saw Neha, the actor folded his hands, took the singer’s hands in his own and said, “Big fan of your work.” Neha couldn’t stop smiling and blushing at Ram’s humility. A social media account shared the video of this interaction between the RRR actor and O Sajna singer. Alongside the clip, it wrote in the caption, “When Mr. Ramcharan said he’s a big Fan! It is a big deal for me coz there are hardly any people who appreciate others in public. Now I know why he’s loved so much! @alwaysramcharan🙌🏼 Glad somebody captured this moment!”

As soon as the video reached internet, netizens started trolling Ram. “I didn’t knew Ram Charan is a good comedian too,” stated a user. Another wrote, “Sarcasm mei bola hai re 😂😂.”

Soon after, Neha’s fans came out in her support. “How easy it’s for people to type on a phone & spreading hate about anyone…..but you can’t reach where this girl is today! She’s most popular singer in Indian music industry right now…..she deserves every bit of her success 🔥🙌god bless you queen keep ruling 🔥❤️,” penned an admirer of Neha.

Let us tell you that Ram Charan is one of the biggest stars of our country. He has been part of big blockbusters like RRR, Rangasthalam, Naayak, Racha, etc. His next film is RC15 and Buchi Babu Sana’s untitled next.