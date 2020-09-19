Sushant Singh Rajput’ demise is right now being assessed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. There have been many stunning disclosures for the situation. At the same time, his ex-supervisor Disha Salian’s demise case is likewise being investigated and as per the most recent reports, there are two types of injuries on her body. One is from the time of her death and another is from before her death.

Disha was said to have ended her life by hopping off of her apartment on June 8. However, as per a report by Republic, forensic expert, Prof Dr. Dinesh Rao has said that Disha’s body had two types of wounds. One set was from jump from the apartment and the second was from before she fell. He likewise implied that there will be further examination and that it might be a murder.

He stated, “One important information I would like to add, based on the pattern of injuries on Disha’s body, is that definitely there are two sets of injuries that I noticed. One set of injury is due to fall from a height, and another set of injuries were before the fall, which needs to be investigated. And this definitely leads to a possible homicide.”

He also spoke about the type of injury he thought Disha might has been assaulted or tortured. He said, “Either she was assaulted or tortured, or that was the reason she might have tried to escape the assault, can definitely be added up. Maybe resistance injury, that cannot be ruled out.”