The pair, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for Coronavirus. They educated their fans about their wellbeing by means of a Twitter post. Them two have mellow COVID-19 side effects and have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. After the news was shared on the web, fans and companions of the Bachchans began pouring in a get well soon wishes posts for the two. Talking about how they caught the infection, as per ABP News, all things considered, they get the infection by means of not being isolated.

According to the theory, it is referenced that Abhishek Bachchan could have gotten the infection when he visited a famous studio in Versova on 8 July for his upcoming web-series, Breathe: Into The Shadow. That is not it, the theory likewise expresses another hypothesis that is identified with their local location which is viewed as in the region of COVID-19 hotspot, Andheri. As they dwell with family in their luxurious bungalow, Jalsa which is in Juhu, the Bachchans may have contracted the infection through neighbourhood transmission.

All things considered, Big B shared the news on his Instagram record and his post read, “This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested.”

Then again, junior Bachchan’s Instagram post perused, “Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”