‘Trying To Be A Good Example’: Zayn Malik Opens Up About Co-Parenting His Daughter Khai With Ex Gigi Hadid!

For the first time, Zayn Malik spoke openly about Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai in a rare interview. He gave his first interview in six years, talking about his daughter and what he loves most about being a father. Here’s what the famous British singer has to say…, Read on!

Zayn Malik, the British singer, has returned to the spotlight after a long absence. Recently, Alex Cooper, host of Spotify’s Call Her Daddy podcast, interviewed the musician in anticipation of the release of his new album. To surprise of his fans and followers, Zayn Malik finally opened up about his personal life in the rare interview. This is the first time the singer has spoken publicly about Gigi Hadid and his daughter Khai Hadid Malik.

Zayn has largely remained out of the spotlight in recent years. Nobody Is Listening, his final album, was released in 2021, and RCA Records dropped him later that year, according to rumours. It had been revealed last month that Zayn had signed with Mercury Records and will be releasing new music on July 21.

However, Zayn’s personal life has been quite eventful in recent years. He and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child in 2020, but the couple reportedly split up a year later after an alleged incident with Yolanda Hadid.

Zayn Opens Up About Fatherhood.

Zayn Malik spoke about his new role as a father and his adorable bond with his little daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, in the latest teaser of the Call Her Daddy podcast, which is now making the rounds on social media. “Ever since I had my daughter, my main concern has been setting a good example for her. This is the reason why I’m doing this interview.” said the singer during an interview with Alex Cooper. “When I first started to experience these conversations, I was very nervous. “And I wished her to look at me and say, ‘My dad does this,'” he explained.

“I’m constantly advised that I tell dad jokes.” So I’m going with that. That’s fine with me, I say. In the most recent episode of the podcast, the adoring father revealed that everything would be fine”.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Relationship Timeline.

For the uninitiated, Zayn Malik previously had a six-year serious relationship with celebrated American model Gigi Hadid, which lasted from late 2015 to October 2021. They were having a daughter named Khai Hadid Malik in the month of September 2020, but separated just over a year in October of 2021. Malik and Hadid’s relationship ended after the singer allegedly harassed Yolanda Hadid, the model’s mother. They are still co-parenting their three-year-old daughter Khai.

Zayn And Gigi’s Current Love Life.

It was previously reported that Zayn Malik is dating singer Selena Gomez after splitting from Gigi Hadid. However, recent developments indicate that the rumoured couple has split up. Gigi Hadid, on the other hand, has been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio for several months.