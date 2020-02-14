Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh’s Journey Shown Amid Live Audience Before Finale; Actress Gets Emotional Seeing The Crowd Cheering

The year’s Bigg Boss has become one of the most controversial seasons in the entire show’s history. There have been fights and name-callings that have never been seen in the history of the show. One of the contestants that is leading to many controversies is Arti Singh. She has been known for her caring nature and also for putting out her opinion out there.

As the contestants’ family and close friends are supporting them with full power outside the Bigg Boss house. We have seen Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek and bhabhi Kashmera Shah supporting her whenever required. Her friend Karan Singh Grover also same in the house to support and revealed that she is his wife, Bipasha’s favourite.

Now, we got our hands on a video clip where we can see Arti Singh entering the area where her fans were waiting for her, along with a massive TV screen and a centre stage. Arti is amazed to see the crowd rooting for her. She is seen saying thank you in happiness to the people who were routing for her. Have a look at the surprise video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8fwK_TBwuc/



According to the report by SpotboyE, “As soon as Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz arrived, the crowd went out of control. It turns out that Asim even went shirtless on his fans’ demand. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, couldn’t contain her excitement and beamed with joy as she met her fans. Birthday girl Rashami was wished by fans and she even promised them a party after exiting the show.”