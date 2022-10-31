Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Supports Gautam Vig’s Decision- Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Vig is on everyone’s bad books in the house since yesterday’s episode, because of their decision made by him. On the weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman Khan offered Gautam Vig a chance to get captaincy at the cost of the entire Ration present in the house.

As per Salman’s captaincy offer, Gautam decided to give away all the Ration consumed by him and other housemates and won captaincy at the cost of it. Instantly after his decision, all the housemates got against him and criticized him, for his selfish decision of accepting captaincy on the sacrifice of everyone’s hunger. Housemates including Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik and Archana Gautam overreacted the most out of all the other contestants and started criticizing Gautam and his decision.

However, Salman Khan came out in his support instantly and appreciated him for taking such a gutsy decision. Salman also advised him not to lose confidence and asked him to stick to his decision strongly. After Salman’s appreciation, Fans and Netizens also came out in support of Gautam Vig for his courageous decision. The audience also appreciated his decision by considering him a real player and commenting that “it is wise of Gautam to take this decision, as however, the makers are not going to keep them hungry”. There are tweets all over appreciating Gautam’s decision and people commenting that ‘Gautam has won hearts’!