Disha Parmar Enters The Vaidya House In a Red Suit; Pictures Inside

TV’s recently married couple, singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame, Rahul Vaidya, and actress Disha Parmar has been treating their fans with pictures from their wedding function. All the videos from this extremely beautiful ceremony are also going viral. After all the wedding-related rituals got over, Disha Parmar entered the Vaidya house as a new bride. The videos and pictures of the same are circulating online. The actress was looking gorgeous. Since Disha has been giving us glimpses of her life after the marriage, she has shared a clip of her Griha Pravesh ceremony on social media too.

Disha Parmar had shared videos of her Griha Pravesh ceremony on her Insta stories. On July 19, 2021, the actress shared a video in which we can see the newly married Disha nailing her simply beautiful red suit. She is also seen wearing Mangalsutra and sindoor. Vaidyas are also seen in the video showering their love in the form of flowers on Disha. The entrance was decorated beautifully with a carpet full of rose petals.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had tied the knot on July 16, 2021. For the wedding day, the bride, Disha had chosen a glamorous red lehenga. Disha hadn’t left a room for anything to look bad on her biggest day of life, she wore a choker necklace, a nath and a Maang teeka with matching earrings. On the other side, dashing groom, Rahul Vaidya was also creating his own classy environment by wearing, cream-colored sherwani and a golden-colored turban, with a neckpiece.

The official page of Israni photography had shared a pretty video of the bride, Disha’s getting ready for her big day. They also shared a video of Rahul Vaidya getting ready for his wedding. The wedding ceremony was held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, in the presence of their close friends and family.

Rahul had proposed the love of his life on the National Television inside Bigg Boss 14 house. Rahul had said, “Today is a very special day for me. There’s a girl in my life, and that that girl’s name is Disha Parmar. God! I have never been so nervous. I don’t know why it took me so much time to ask you – Will you marry me?” This melted not only Disha’s heart but also garnered Rahul a huge female fan following. Since then, there is no looking back for the singer.