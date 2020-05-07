Loading...

Ever since the time Alia Bhatt made her debute in Bollywood she is named as one of the courageous rising stars who went on an exciting ride while choosing her movies. The actress intentionally chose films placing her in win-win situation, while one film tested her as an actress, other film on her career would only be signed for pure mass entertainment. During a TV show hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, the fearless Alia Bhatt uncovered of her greatest fear and how she overcome it.

The actress was in discussion with SRK reviewed a day when her first film, Student of The Year had gone on floors, Alia was anxious whether crowd will acknowledge her or she would be a disappointment. So as to share this sentiment of being low and anxious, she called her dad producer Mahesh Bhatt. Post which she was brought in his office, where was in a gathering which likewise had Alia Bhatt’s stepsister Pooja Bhatt and actor Emraan Hashmi. Mahesh Bhatt asked Alia to communicate her sentiments before them.

Despite the fact that somewhat befuddled, she gathered courage and spilled her guts and that’s how she confronted her fear of being scared of acceptance among the audience.

Since the time her profession & her debut in 2012, the actress has scarcely confronted disappointments. On the professional front, she will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra co-featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, Alia has been in news for comforting the Kapoor family after the demise of veteran star Rishi Kapoor.