Perfect Ideas For Pre- Wedding Shoot Destinations In India

Pre Wedding photography is an emerging trend. On the wedding day, we see that the couple is quite busy and most of the pictures are taken with family, relatives and friends. Thus, pre-wedding shoots have become a part of every wedding tale nowadays. Couples can now wear their favourite wedding dresses and have photo sessions at their favourite locations. Here are some destinations that can prove to be perfect for your big day:

Umaid Bhawan Palace – Udaipur

Udaipur city is blessed with immense natural beauty because of the Aravalli range and its beautiful lakes. It has a natural arena with scenic views. Umaid Bhawan is an example of great architecture for modern-day photography. Pre-wedding shoot in Udaipur is always a regal event. Maharaja Gaj Singh, the successor of Maharaja Umaid Singh still lives here. Taj Umaid Bhawan boasts of having an area of 26 acres. The couple witnessed the grandeur of royalty combined with all royal amenities.

Humayun’s Tomb – Delhi

As the name suggests, it is the tomb of the Great Emperor Humayun. It will add a perfect Mughal background to your romantic story. The architecture is purely Islamic styled and designed by Persians and Mughals. It has a beautiful and surreal surrounding of gardens and other monuments. It gives the availability of different backgrounds. The cost of the entire shoot will also be negligible. The shoot can be done in an hour or maximum a day.

Neemrana fort- Alwar

Neemrana fort palace is a beautiful choice for those who want Rajput splendour to their romantic tale. Places for photography include well-maintained lawns, swimming pool, hanging gardens and its heritage property. Even if you don’t marry in a palace, you can still create royal pre-wedding memories. The faculty also provides Lunch and dinner for the couples along with separate rooms for makeup and changing outfits.

French Colonies – Pondicherry

Pondicherry is known for its beaches, amazing road-trip friendly highways, good food, and party. The cleanest city with traditional yellow two ed storage houses with French architecture. The variety of colours and the design of the buildings in itself quite mesmerizing. It is also known as the mini France of India.

French colonies would be an amazing background for your romantic photos.

Taj Mahal- Agra

It is one of the most romantic places for a pre-wedding shoot. Taj Mahal is a perfect sight located in Agra. It is an epitome of love. Natural settings at Taj Mahal add romance to the pre-wedding shoot. Mehtab park at the backside gives a clear view of the monument. It has it’s own charm and adds depth to your pictures.