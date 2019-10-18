Priyanka Chopra Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Nick Jonas At A Jonas Brother Concert In LA; See Pictures

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are winning the hearts of millions ever since they got married in December 2018, or even earlier when they started dating. This couple is often seen spending a lot of quality time with each other. The two will celebrate their first wedding anniversary in December this year.

Priyanka Chopra is the ultimate beauty. She never fails to impress her fans with her acting skills or rocking any award shows with her glamorous avatars. Just like that our Desi Girl is keeping up with all the Indian traditions that don’t matter if she is in the US or Mumbai. PeeCee who got married to Nick Jonas in December 2018 celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra’s first Karwa Chauth celebration was heart-touching in so many ways – starting with she was at a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself dressed in beautiful red saree, completed the look with sindoor and glistening red bangles.

Priyanka took to her Instagram and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of what her first Karwa Chauth looked like and how she celebrated the festival with Indian traditions. Talking about her husband Nick Jonas’ Happiness Begins tour, Nick and Priyanka took some time to celebrate the festival at a Jonas Brothers concert. Priyanka was seen flaunted her bridal look as she shared a selfie with her friends including Anusha Dandekar.

View this post on Instagram Me and my friends 😂#karvachauth2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Oct 17, 2019 at 5:45pm PDT

PeeCee shared a glimpse of her Mehendi. Along with the caption, a photo of her Mehendi hands, the actress wrote, “DIY henna! #Karwa Chauth in LA.”

While there was one more selfie along with a caption, “Me and my friends #karvachauth2019.” As soon as she shared the post her dear friend Anushka Dandekar who is also there in the picture took the comment, “ha-ha-ha we look amazing!”,” Our beauty is so blinding that it got blurred!”

Priyanka’s also shared an adorable picture with husband Nick Jonas with a caption, “Karwa Chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. The first one I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth.” It was a big night for Priyanka as it was her first Karwa Chauth celebration with singer, hubby Nicky Jonas. We wish them a very happy love life!