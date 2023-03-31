Priyanka Chopra Gets TROLLED For ‘Casually’ Holder Her Daughter; Netizens says, “Bacche ko…”

The one and only Priyanka Chopra has been the talk of the town lately, spilling the beans on her struggles in the Bollywood scene, preserving her fertility by freezing her eggs, and of course, gushing about her hubby Nick Jonas. In January 2022, the power couple welcomed their first bundle of joy – a precious little angel named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. But wait, it gets better! For what feels like an eternity, they kept her sweet face hidden from the world, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. But fear not, dear friends! The curtains have finally been lifted, and we can all bask in the glory of Malti Marie’s adorable countenance. The reveal was nothing short of epic, as the Jonas fam made an appearance at their Walk of Fame ceremony.

Priyanka and her pop singer hubby Nick Jonas arrived at Mumbai’s private airport, Kalina, with their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Dressed in casual attire, the family looked uber cool. This is Malti’s maiden voyage to India, and the proud parents couldn’t help but beam with joy as they greeted the paparazzi with their little munchkin.

Pictures and videos of Priyanka, Nick, and Malti have taken the internet by storm. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the adorable family to return to India and showering them with love. But, as always, there are a few social media users who couldn’t resist making a comment. The internet is buzzing with comments as netizens troll Priyanka Chopra for holding her daughter Malti Marie “casually”.

As the video of Priyanka with her adorable baby Malti went viral, the comment section exploded with opinions about her way of holding her little girl. Some found it awkward, while others thought she was being too casual. But Priyanka’s fans were quick to defend her, reminding everyone that she is the mother and knows best. Nonetheless, some helpful commenters offered tips on how to hold a baby properly.

“I don’t even hold my pet so casually,” one netizen commented, while another added, “Isn’t she holding her baby in an awkward way?” “Ache se godh lo usko,” wrote another. “Bacche to thik se pakdo..ya nanny le k ana tha,” one netizen made a comment. Another user commented, “She has no idea how to hold a baby. Wtf.” “She picks her cutiee like a doll,” one person said. “Mom with her kids,” said the other.

All whilst, netizens are widely assuming that Priyanka and Nick’s visit with Malti is to join her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s speculated roka with Raghav Chadha.