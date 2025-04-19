Shabana Azmi Admitted Snatching Javed Akhtar’s First Wife’s Right For Her Happiness, Deets Inside

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are one of the most loved and veteran Bollywood couples. Javed Akhtar got married in the year 1984 after getting divorced from his first wife, Honey Irani. However, at that time, Shabana Azmi had to face a lot of taunts because of this. People trolled her a lot and reprimanded her. Recently, Shabana Azmi talked about her marriage to Javed Akhtar and also admitted that for her happiness, she snatched the right of another woman.

Shabana Azmi recently attended an interview in which she revealed that many people who saw her as a ‘feminist model’ were shocked to know that she is finding her happiness by usurping the rights of Javed Akhtar’s first wife, Honey Irani. Explaining her situation, Shabana said, ‘I was a feminist model. And I did something that was beyond understanding. Because it seemed like whatever I was saying, I was taking away another woman’s rights for my own happiness.’

Shabana further said, ‘And I think those who saw me as a feminist had every right to feel that way. But then I thought that if I started telling about the circumstances in which it was done, it would hurt the people and families involved even more. It was better to remain silent, and I think it was a very wise decision because after the mud that was thrown at me, it calmed down.’

Shabana then said that today she has a healthy relationship with her husband Javed Akhtar’s ex-wife, Honey Irani. She further said, ‘This was possible because there was no mud thrown there. The credit goes to Honey, me, and Javed. You are too quick to explain that look at the basis of what you are considering as a mistake.’