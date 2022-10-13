Shaleen Bhanot Kissed Soundarya In Front Of Everyone, Gautam Vig Got Furious, Deets Inside!!

It is going to be two weeks since the new season of Bigg Boss started. Meanwhile, love angles have also started forming in the house. Where the closeness between another Shaleen and Tina is being seen. At the same time, there seems to be a connection between Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma. Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will see an argument between Gautam and Shaleen.

Shaleen And Gautam In Heated Argument

Colors released the promo of the new episode from its official Instagram account. In this video, a heated argument is seen between the two. During the conversation, Gautam angrily calls Shaleen cheap. Actually, the whole matter starts when Shaleen kisses Soundarya.

Video of Shaleen Kissing Soundarya And Gautam Vig Getting Angry At Him

Meanwhile, Soundarya tries to tell Gautam that the two are just good friends. So don’t act like they are in a relationship for 10 years. When Gautam ignores these words of Soundarya, her anger erupts. In the promo, she is seen saying, “Is He my husband?” Meanwhile, Tina also looks annoyed at this act of Shaleen.

Along with this video, it is written on the official Instagram of Colors, ‘Confront was complacent on kissing Soundarya, will it cause trouble?’ One thing has become clear from this promo that in the latest episode, tremendous tension can be seen among the family members. Let us tell you that even on the previous day, there was a tremendous conflict between the family members regarding kitchen and food. However, in between, the members of the house were also seen having fun.