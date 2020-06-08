Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are the most looked for after couple of the style world. Imperial is the word that enters our thoughts when we consider this couple. Subsequent to dating for a long time, Saif and Kareena had gotten married on October 16, 2012, and from that point onwards, they have been a genuine motivation for all the couples. What’s more, in 2016, the force couple had invited the apple of their eyes, Taimur Ali Khan. From that point forward, the little cotton ball has become the new web sensation.

Now that the lockdown has been released since coronavirus outbreak, everybody has started going out to work, hangout, shopping, driving and everything no matter if its neccesary or not. In the same way, the stars of the Padauti family, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan with one caretaker were also out for an evening walk at Marine Bay. That’s when a police officer went up to them and told, ‘Chote bachon ki bahar nahi lana hai’ on seeing the couple with a kid. To this, we can see Saif and Kareena’s reaction and said ‘Bahar nahi lana hai?’ After the cops made them aware of the guidelines, the power couple then headed back to their home.

In an interview with BBC Asia Network, Kareena Kapoor revealed how Saif Ali Khan has changed her life and perspective about several things. Bebo also revealed that how Saif has taught her to love great things in life other than running after money, success and fame. “The best thing I’ve learned from Saif is being comfortable with myself and not always be running after money, success, fame. He’s taught me to love the greater things in life, that there’s something greater than money, fame and success, which I probably didn’t know — like family, love, calmness, peace of mind, or reading a book, or sitting and having a conversation, not about work and competition,” she said.

Veere Di Wedding actress has also revealed that Saif Ali Khan was offered the role which was played by Aamir Khan but he turned it down. When Kareena was asked about why did he reject the role. She said, “I think at that time Saif wanted to do a more commercial kind of movie.”