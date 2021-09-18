What Is Dysphagia And Why You Should Take It Seriously?

Introduction

Everyone gets a lump of food stuck in their throat. This usually happens when you try to eat your food too quickly or simply have not chewed it enough. However, these are only rare events. If you face difficulty in swallowing anything without any reason, you might be going through Dysphagia.

Dysphagia is not a medical condition but a medical symptom. There are different types of Dysphagia, but the most common is Esophageal Dysphagia. It is a condition when you feel food getting stuck in your throat and chest every time you eat.

What Is Dysphagia?

Dysphagia is a medical word that is used for difficulty in swallowing. This symptom is due to the problem in the gullet. It is a problem that arises at the back of the mouth. The severity of Dysphagia varies.

When the severity of Dysphagia is mild, you will feel as if the food is taking longer to pass Oesophagus. But when severe, you will find that even swallowing liquid seems problematic.

However, these medical conditions contribute to only a fraction of the total case. Most of the cases are related to mental blockage, where people find it hard to swallow because of the fear that they might choke themselves.

What Are The Causes Of Dysphagia?

If we start segregating the causes, the problem can be divided into several broad categories. However, most of the causes originate from the starting point of the swallowing process.

Neurological Problem

There are several muscles and nerves that operate simultaneously to perform the swallowing function. Therefore, if you are having problems with swallowing, there is a possibility that the nerves and the muscles in the gullets are damaged somehow.

Difficulty in swallowing due to neurological reasons mostly happens in older adults, disabled people, or people who have suffered from strokes.

Tumours & Swelling

Sometimes tumors and swelling in the Esophagus region can cause problems with swallowing. This includes cancer of the mouth, throat, lumps, thyroid cancer, or the cancers that cause the swelling of the lymph nodes.

Pharyngeal Pouch

A Pharyngeal pouch is an uncommon condition where the dead-end of the diverticulum forms the lowest end of the throat. This usually happens on rare occasions and only in older adults. The pharyngeal pouch might not have any symptoms of its own but may cause symptoms of Dysphagia.

Muscle Disorder

Sometimes, when you take damage to your central nervous system, it causes your muscles to malfunction. This condition affects the smooth muscles and the connective tissue of the Esophagus. Hence, the Esophagus loses its capability to function properly. This is where you find problems swallowing your food.

Other Causes

The causes we have mentioned in the above section are some of the most common reasons you have a problem swallowing your food. However, that is not the end of the list.

Globus sensation .

Severe Oesophagitis.

Oesophageal cancer.

Achalasia.

Why Take Dysphagia Seriously?

Difficulty in swallowing may make it difficult to take in enough food or drink. This can result in malnutrition and dehydration. In addition, it will make it difficult for you to take medication, which may go on to cause further medical problems.

Without proper medication, you won’t be able to treat your disease and symptoms. Furthermore, it may lead to the risk of food going to the lungs instead of the stomach.

Seek Medical Advice

If you find that you or your loved one has problems swallowing food, you must seek medical attention immediately. Early investigation of the problem will help you rule out other more serious conditions.

