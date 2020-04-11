The current lockdown situation is making a lot of people realize the true meaning of life and the value each of the people have. Same happened with Priyank Sharma who is locked inside his house and has officiated his relationship with his Bigg Boss 11 pal Benafsha Soonawalla.

During the latest interview with Times Of India, Priyank confirmed that they have been together for more than 2 years now and they fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle. He told TOI, “I had met Ben through common pals. We became good friends and I got to know her better during ‘Bigg Boss’. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure.

“Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle.” When asked about why confirming their relationship after so many years, Priyanka said that they wanted their space and privacy.

He told TOI, “We took a lot of time to work on the relationship and didn’t make it public earlier because we wanted our space and privacy. Also, in the current situation, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future and that made us realise that life is too short to keep something so beautiful private anymore.”

“Of course, we are unable to meet each other due to the lockdown, but we have mostly been away from each other due to our professional commitments. However, as they say, distance makes the heart grow fonder,” he concluded.