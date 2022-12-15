‘Two Men Of Class’: Fans React To Sonu Sood’s Polite Gesture With TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame; Story Inside!

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is known for his supportive attitude. He showed the same gesture in his funny video with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame. However, it turned out to be costly for him as Khaby got all the juice as well as the straw in the silent video. It has received more than 4.2 million likes on Instagram.

The video was shared on their Instagram accounts. The caption read, “When Sonu’s straw steals the spotlight #learnfromkhaby #learnwithinstagram #india @sonu_sood.”

In the video, Sonu and Khaby were seen sitting next to each other with two glasses and a jar of juice. Sonu showed his kind nature by pouring the juice into Khaby’s glass. The latter kept scrolling on his phone. The actor poured the remaining few drops into his own glass. He began sipping from the straw.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khaby Lame (@khaby00)

But Khaby leaned forward as if to pick up the golden glass that contained no juice. Sonu refused to give him his glass. He pushed his hand away. After being refused a few times, Khaby finally grabbed the straw. He walked away with his juice along with the straw. Sonu was upset.

Fans have reacted to this funny video. They praised Sonu’s soft side. People commented, “When a man of humanity meets a man of intelligence,” “Two legends in one frame,” “A combined of 100 million plus followers in this video. No nud*ty, no dialogues, no cringe content. Pure two men of class.”

On the professional front, Sonu was last seen in the period drama, Samrat Prithviraj. He is working in the Tamil film Thamilarasan. He will make his writing debut with the Hindi film Fateh.