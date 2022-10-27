Palak Muchhal & Mithoon, The Singer-Composer Duo From Aashiqui 2 To Tie Knot On November 6!

The wedding season in Bollywood is not slowing down, as we learn that another couple, Palak Muchhal and Mithoon, will tie the knot soon. The singer and composer are set to marry on November 6, 2022, according to reports.

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon will marry in the first week of November 2022, according to a report in the ETimes, The wedding will take place in Mumbai, with festivities beginning on November 4 and concluding on November 6. During the three days of festivities, the couple will have haldi, mehndi, and sangeet ceremonies.

Palak Mucchal, a Bollywood singing sensation, is set to marry renowned music composer Mithoon.

Palak Muchhal is one of the most admired and adored singers in the industry. Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is the singer’s hometown. Palak, the “Kaun Tuje” singer, has made significant contributions to the music industry.

The pair first worked together on the 2013 romantic film ‘Aashiqui 2,’ which starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

For the film, Palak sang the songs ‘Chahun Main Ya Naa’ and ‘Meri Aashiqui.’ They collaborated on the film ‘Traffic’ in 2016, with songs such as ‘Keh Bhi De’ and ‘Door Na Jaa.’

According to the report, despite the fact that Palak and Mithoon have worked together, their marriage was arranged.

“Although Palak and Mithoon have worked together, they have not been in a relationship in the traditional sense,” said a guest invited to the couple’s wedding. It was an arranged marriage, arranged by the couple’s family friends. Palak’s parents were determined to have an arranged marriage, and when they met Mithoon and his family, everything fell into place very organically. Both families are overjoyed and are looking forward to the big day. Friends and extended family, as well as the couple’s industry colleagues, will attend the events.”

The reception will be held in Mumbai, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be there. As well as the couple’s close friends and industry seniors, in attendance.

Palak and Mithoon are expected to take a short break from work later this year for their honeymoon. The wedding is one of the first celebrity weddings to take place as the season begins.

Mithoon has written songs for movies such as Zeher, Kalyug, Anwar, The Train, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Yaariyan, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, Shivaay, Baaghi 2, Kabir Singh, Malang, and Radhe Shyam. Palak and Mithoon first worked together in Aashiqui 2 for the superhit songs Meri Aashiqui and Chaahu Mein Ya Na.

We can’t help but wish them a happy life as they begin their Aashiqui in real life.